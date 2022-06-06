LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' he will not reach election runoff

The latest in LATAM politics today:

Mexican president will not attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not be attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, because not all countries from the region were invited.

Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend in his place. Biden's administration made a final decision on Monday to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas over concerns of lack of human rights and democracy in those countries.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' for him not to reach election runoff round Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that it is impossible for him to not reach a second-round runoff in this year's presidential election, after recent opinion polls showed front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva closer to winning in a first round vote.

The far right leader, who has long cast doubts over Brazil's electronic voting system, also said he has the right to distrust it and that he is still unsure if he will attend debates ahead of the October election. Lopez Obrador's party poised to gain majority in most of Mexico's states

Mexico's ruling party was primed to capture four more state governments after elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024. Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement and its allies were set to win gubernatorial races in the states of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo and Tamaulipas, according to preliminary vote counts by electoral authorities.

U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, people familiar with the matter said, despite threats from Mexico’s president to skip the gathering unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere were invited.

The decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, risks an embarrassing boycott of the U.S.-hosted gathering this week in Los Angeles if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up. U.S. officials determined that concerns about human rights and lack of democracy in the three countries, Washington’s main antagonists in Latin America, weighed too heavily against inviting them, a Washington-based source said late on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)