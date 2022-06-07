At least 169 Conservative lawmakers back PM Johnson: Reuters tally

At least 169 British lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had publicly indicated support for by the time ballots closed in a confidence vote over his leadership on Monday, a Reuters tally showed.

A total of 180 votes would be enough to ensure he survives the leadership challenge. The ballot was secret and there is no guarantee lawmakers will have voted in line with their public statements. The vote started at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and stopped at around 8 p.m., with a result expected at 9 p.m.

Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to COVID-19.

