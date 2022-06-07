Left Menu

At least 169 Conservative lawmakers back PM Johnson: Reuters tally

(1700 GMT) and stopped at around 8 p.m., with a result expected at 9 p.m. Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:42 IST
At least 169 Conservative lawmakers back PM Johnson: Reuters tally

At least 169 British lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had publicly indicated support for by the time ballots closed in a confidence vote over his leadership on Monday, a Reuters tally showed.

A total of 180 votes would be enough to ensure he survives the leadership challenge. The ballot was secret and there is no guarantee lawmakers will have voted in line with their public statements. The vote started at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and stopped at around 8 p.m., with a result expected at 9 p.m.

Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
3
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
4
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022