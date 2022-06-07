Left Menu

Congress eyes 'conscience votes' for its RS candidate M A Khan

Ahead of the biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka on June 10, the Congress on Tuesday appealed to the secular MLAs to cast their conscience votes to their candidate Mansoor Ali Khan.Congress Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar said he and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were making this appeal to everyone in the Karnataka Assembly.

Congress Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar said he and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were making this appeal to everyone in the Karnataka Assembly. ''We appeal to all the political parties to cast your 'conscience vote' for us. This is our request. We have helped everyone,” Shivakumar said at a press conference.

''Please do not waste your vote. Don't make it a prestige issue. If you call yourself secular then demonstrate your secularism,'' he added.

The appeal for secular votes was apparently to the Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs.

The parties need at least 45 votes of MLAs to send their candidates to the Rajya Sabha.

Given their strength, the BJP with 120 MLAs and Congress with 70 members are sure to win two seats and one seat respectively. The tussle is to win the fourth RS seat.

The JD(S) with 32 MLAs though lacks enough MLAs to win a RS seat, it has fielded its lone candidate Kupendra Reddy.

The national parties too are eyeing to win one more seat, though the number of MLAs to cast their first preferential vote is less than the JD(S).

The BJP has fielded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kannada film actor-turned-politician Jaggesh who are sure to win. It has also fielded Lahar Singh Siroya as its third candidate.

On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Jayaram Ramesh, for whom the party has adequate numbers in the Assembly to send him to the Rajya Sabha. However, it has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan as the second candidate.

Hence, there is a tough competition between JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy, BJP’s L S Siroya and Congress’ M A Khan.

