Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.
"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
