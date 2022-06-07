Left Menu

Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:47 IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.

"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

