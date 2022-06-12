Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.
In a tweet, he noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21 and urged people to be a part of the exercise.
The prime minister posted the tweet in several regional languages, besides Hindi and English.
He also posted a YouTube link about ''yoga in our daily lives''.
