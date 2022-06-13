Gujarat Cong stages protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Ahmedabad on Monday against the questioning of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Monday in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal. In Ahmedabad, senior Congress leaders, including Gujarat unit president Jagdish Thakor, gathered at the GMDC ground and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government.

They had planned to carry out a march towards the ED's office in Ahmedabad, but heavy police security was deployed to prevent them from carrying going there.

The Congress has claimed that the ED's summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi were issued out of ''political vendetta'' for fearlessly questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

