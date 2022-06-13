Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated. Last week, Trudeau met U.S. President Joe Biden and attended the Summit of the Americas in California, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.
Last week, Trudeau met U.S. President Joe Biden and attended the Summit of the Americas in California, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration. "I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots," Trudeau, who is now in Ottawa, said in a tweet.
Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for COVID in January.
