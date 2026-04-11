Scandal Hits California Gubernatorial Race: Swalwell Allegations Surface

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California and prominent gubernatorial candidate, has categorically denied sexual assault accusations leveled by a former congressional staffer. Describing the claims as "absolutely false," Swalwell vows to contest the allegations vigorously while expressing regret to his wife for past "mistakes in judgment."

Prominent Democratic figures, including House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, have responded by urging an investigation and calling for Swalwell to withdraw from the governor's race. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the former staffer alleges two nonconsensual encounters with Swalwell, one during her employment in 2019 and another post-employment in 2024, both involving intoxication.

Swalwell maintains his innocence, highlighting his long-standing public service for victims, including those of sexual assault. Despite mounting pressure and loss of endorsements, such as from Senator Adam Schiff and the California Teachers Association, Swalwell appears determined to continue his campaign for governor as the primary election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)