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Army Leads the Charge: A Unified Fight Against Addiction

The White Knight Corps of the Army has joined the 'Nasha Mukht Abhiyan,' a 100-day campaign led by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, aimed at eradicating addiction in the region. The initiative includes public outreach, awareness drives, and community engagement to promote a drug-free future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST
Army Leads the Charge: A Unified Fight Against Addiction
  • Country:
  • India

The White Knight Corps of the Army has pledged its support to the 100-day 'Nasha Mukht Abhiyan', initiated by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, to combat addiction.

At Nagrota, a series of public outreach activities were launched by the Chief of Staff, White Knight Corps, reaffirming the Army's role in nation-building and societal resilience. The campaign began with school children and NCC cadets participating in a 'padyatra' and a joint pledge ceremony.

The initiative is comprehensive, involving civil administration, police, and community leaders, focusing on awareness in schools, colleges, and community through influencers. Over 14 weeks, the campaign will emphasize digital and grassroots participation, while promoting early intervention and rehabilitation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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