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BJP Defends Shone George Amid Critics' Jabs at Media and Religious Bias

BJP state general secretary S Suresh defended party leader Shone George, emphasizing that his critique targeted the misuse of a media house for political gain, not religious entities. George contended that the Congress-aligned newspaper, Deepika, influenced polls in Kerala. The BJP denounces religious discrimination and promotes equal justice for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:15 IST
BJP Defends Shone George Amid Critics' Jabs at Media and Religious Bias
Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's state general secretary S Suresh has stepped forward in defense of Shone George, a party leader who recently made headlines for criticizing the purported political misuse of a media house. George's comments were particularly aimed at Deepika, a Malayalam daily aligned with the UDF in the run-up to Kerala's Assembly elections.

Suresh emphasized that George's critique was not a religious attack but a political one, directed at a perceived alignment between the newspaper and Congress interests. He maintained that such remarks should not be misinterpreted as communal.

The BJP leader also claimed that the party stands as an inclusive political entity without a communal agenda, highlighting its support for secularism amid accusations of religious discrimination in Kerala. Suresh pointed out past instances like the Munambam and Pala Bishop incidents, asserting BJP's role in defending secular principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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