Will reopen files on every atrocity committed on women in Bengal under TMC rule: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:14 IST
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- India
Will reopen files on every atrocity committed on women in Bengal under TMC rule: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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