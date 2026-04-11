Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner swap facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, exchanging 175 detainees each. Additionally, Russia returned seven civilians from the Kursk region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine have successfully carried out a prisoner of war exchange with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates.
Each nation has swapped 175 detainees as part of the agreement, as disclosed by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry also announced the return of seven civilians originally from Russia's Kursk region.
(With inputs from agencies.)