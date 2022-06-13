Mexican president slams NATO policy in Ukraine

Left Menu

Mexicos president slammed NATOs policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, calling it immoral. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors did not mention NATO or the United States by name, but his comments were the latest example of his partys ambiguous stance on the invasion.Mexico has voted to condemn the invasion, but refused to join in sanctions on Russia.Lpez Obrador said Monday that the allies policy was equivalent to saying Ill supply the weapons, and you supply the dead.

Mexico's president slammed NATO's policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, calling it “immoral.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's did not mention NATO or the United States by name, but his comments were the latest example of his party's ambiguous stance on the invasion.

Mexico has voted to condemn the invasion, but refused to join in sanctions on Russia.

López Obrador said Monday that the allies' policy was equivalent to saying “I'll supply the weapons, and you supply the dead. It is immoral.” “How easy it is to say, Here, I'll send you this much money for weapons,” Lopez Obrador said. “Couldn't the war in Ukraine have been avoided? Of course it could.” In March, a half-dozen legislators from López Obrador's Morena party helped create a congressional “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee.” The Morena party said “we respect the freedom of thought of our members” after a youth group apparently affiliated with the party sent an open letter to the Russian ambassador supporting the invasion.

