Ireland says UK plans effectively breach international law

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:25 IST
Proposed legislation published by Britain on Monday to override many post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland is effectively a breach of international law and nobody but London thinks otherwise, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

"It's effectively a breach of international law should this legislation become law. I haven't met anybody outside of the British government that thinks that it isn't a breach of international law when you deliberately disapply an international treaty," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

Coveney added he did not believe there was any good reason for the move as the European Union is looking to negotiate with Britain to find a compromise that would solve the issues some businesses are having due to the rules.

