Sri Lanka’s top leadership urges citizens to remain united and work collectively to overcome challenges

Sri Lanka's top leadership on Tuesday urged citizens to remain united and work collectively to transform the country back into a calm and prosperous society, amidst the unprecedented economic hardship faced by the island nation's 22 million people.

As the debt-ridden country was celebrating the Poson Full Moon Poya Day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a message to the nation, recalled how the ancestors in the past overcame challenges as a result of working collectively with consensus.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged citizens to unite and "transform the country back into a calm and prosperous society following the preconceived Dhamma message" to overcome the unprecedented economic turmoil facing the island nation.

"The unity, support, and commitment of all are essential for the success of a people-centric goal. In the past, our ancestors conquered the challenges as a result of working collectively with a common consensus," he said.

The Poson Poya Day is of the highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists as it marks the historic arrival of Arahat Mahinda to the country with the message of Lord Buddha, paving the way to create a new identity as well as a cultural renaissance, Rajapaksa said.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe acknowledged that the path of Dhamma endorsed by Arahat Mahinda is the roadmap the nation is looking to alleviate the political and socio-economic turmoil that has taken hold of the Sri Lankan state.

"With the Poson Poya Day in mind, we must all unite in determination to transform the state of Sri Lanka back into a calm and prosperous society following the preconceived Dhamma message," the premier said. Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper, and even matches, with Sri Lankans being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

"At this Poson festival, let us resolve to work for the goal of ultimate enlightenment and happiness in this lifetime. May everyone be blessed with compassionate thoughts on this sanctified day of Poson Poya!" the President added. Rajapaksa's message comes at a time when the ongoing anti-government protests demanding his resignation over the handling of the country's worst economic crisis went well beyond two months. The economic crisis has created political unrest and forced his elder brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on May 9.

The clamor for the President's resignation has become intense with every passing day, but he has remained steadfast and has refused to do so.

Additionally, following the recommendations of the Justice, Prisons and Constitutional Reforms Ministry, 173 prisoners were released from prisons across the country on Poson Poya Day.

