'Expert not in creating jobs but in making news' Rahul Gandhi's dig at PMO's announcement to create 10 lakh jobs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Centre's announcement to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months, and said that he is an expert "not in creating jobs but in making news". Gandhi also mentioned the BJP's poll promise in 2014 to create 2 crore jobs per year, and said that it is a governmnet of "maha jumlas".

"Just like eight years ago, youths were promised 2 crore jobs every year, in the same way now it is the turn for 10 lakh government jobs. This is not a government of jumlas, it is a government of 'maha jumlas'. The Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs," tweeted Gandhi in Hindi. Earlier today, the PMO annoucned the recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

The Union Ministers hailed the decision of the government. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi reviewed the position of human resource in all departments and ministries and directed that 10 lakh people should be recruited in mission mode by the government in the next 1.5 years." Union Minister for Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Creating opportunities and empowering youth."

The direction from PM Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, his office said. The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet. (ANI)

