Left Menu

U.S. charges three, including an Oath Keepers volunteer, for roles in Capitol attack

Three Florida residents were charged on Wednesday in connection with the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including one of whom prosecutors said sought to volunteer with the far-right Oath Keepers militia. The Justice Department said that Leslie Gray, 56, Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband, Luis Hallon, 67, of St. Cloud, Florida were all arrested on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:32 IST
U.S. charges three, including an Oath Keepers volunteer, for roles in Capitol attack

Three Florida residents were charged on Wednesday in connection with the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including one of whom prosecutors said sought to volunteer with the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

The Justice Department said that Leslie Gray, 56, Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband, Luis Hallon, 67, of St. Cloud, Florida were all arrested on Wednesday. Gray is facing felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding and other misdemeanors, while Isaacs is charged with destruction of documents and other lesser offenses, while Hallon is facing several misdemeanors.

All three are accused of illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Isaacs, who is a paramedic, is alleged to have submitted an application with the Oath Keepers to volunteer her medical services.

A number of the group's members, including its leader Stewart Rhodes, are due to go to trial later this year on seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Isaacs later deleted text messages exchanged on Jan. 6, but the FBI was able to recover some of them. In one message, she told someone: “Delete anything I sent you please. Feds are going after people hard.”

More than 840 been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, attacking police and sending lawmakers scrambling for safety. Trump has made false claims that he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022