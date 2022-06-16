Adityanath government's bulldozer moves 'malicious', 'unconstitutional': OP Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday charged the Yogi Adityanath government with working in a “malicious and unconstitutional manner” over his use of bulldozers against alleged illegal properties.

He said sarcastically that the Uttar Pradesh government should lock the courts in the state.

''The Yogi government is working against the Constitution. In the guise of bulldozer, malicious and unconstitutional action is being taken. The Yogi government should lock the courts in Uttar Pradesh,'' Rajbhar said, while talking to reporters in the Rasra area of the district. He said that due to the statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, an unusual situation has arisen in the country. “About 90 lakh Indians living in the Gulf countries are faced with a situation where they might have to return to the country,” Rajbhar said.

He also said the Modi government needs to immediately arrest Nupur Sharma. “But this is not happening. BJP is not paying any attention to this issue.” Asked his view on the coming Presidential election, Rajbhar said his party will support the opposition candidate. He also claimed that the SP candidates will win the two Lok Sabha seats where by-elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Calling Azamgarh's BJP candidate Dinesh Yadav “uneducated”, he said that the BJP can sense his defeat that is why its big leaders are avoiding campaigning for him.

SBSP had contested the latest assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

