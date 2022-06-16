Nigerian opposition candidate Abubakar picks 2023 election running mate
Nigeria's main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Thursday picked a governor from the oil producing Delta state as running mate for next year's presidential election.
- Country:
- Mexico
Nigeria's main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Thursday picked a governor from the oil-producing Delta state as running mate for next year's presidential election. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, 62, has been Delta state governor since 2015 and is a veteran of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) party.
Abubakar, a former vice president between 1999-2007, and former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu, the ruling party candidate, are the leading contenders for the election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down next year. The choice points to a strategy by Abubakar, a northern Muslim, to generate support in the largely Christian south.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abubakar
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Nigeria
- Atiku Abubakar
- Muslim
- Lagos
- Delta
- Christian
ALSO READ
Trolled over condolence post for Moose Wala, Pakistani singer Shae Gill clarifies she is not Muslim
Ukraine’s Muslim Crimea battalion yearns for lost homeland
Economic crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Haj pilgrimage this year
Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai
Extend caste census to Muslims, exclude infiltrators : Giriraj