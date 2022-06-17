Left Menu

Ginni Thomas says she 'can't wait' to talk to Jan. 6 committee

Committee spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any plans by the panel to speak to Virginia Thomas. Virginia Thomas is active in conservative political circles and said she attended a rally Trump held before the Capitol riot.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is eager to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, she told the Daily Caller news website on Thursday. Thomas was responding to comments by the committee's chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, that suggested the panel would seek her testimony.

"I can't wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them," Thomas told the Daily Caller. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the committee had obtained emails between Thomas and attorney John Eastman, who was involved in efforts to block the certification of President Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

"It's time for us to invite her to come talk," Thompson told reporters at the Capitol. Committee spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any plans by the panel to speak to Virginia Thomas.

Virginia Thomas is active in conservative political circles and said she attended a rally Trump held before the Capitol riot. At the rally, Trump made a fiery speech repeating his unfounded allegations that his election defeat was due to widespread fraud and urged his supporters to march on Congress. Mrs. Thomas' political involvement has raised questions about whether her husband should recuse himself from cases involving Trump and the Capitol riot.

In January, her husband was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Jan. 6 committee.

