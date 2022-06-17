Brazil congressional speaker calls for Petrobras boss to resign

Brazil's Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira on Friday called for the resignation of the chief executive of state-run Petrobras shortly after the company announced fuel price hikes.

Lira wrote on Twitter that Jose Mauro Coelho must resign immediately and called his administration "an act of corporate terrorism" that "systematically works against the Brazilian people."

