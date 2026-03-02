Petrobras Navigates Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Brazil's state-owned oil giant, Petrobras, is keeping a vigilant eye on fluctuating oil prices stemming from tensions in the Middle East. Following the Iranian conflict, oil prices surged, prompting Petrobras to consider potential adjustments to its fuel pricing strategy in the coming days.

The spat led to a spike in global oil prices, with Brent crude increasing by up to 13% following military actions involving Israel and the U.S., which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader. These developments have bolstered Petrobras shares as the firm also exports crude.

Petrobras faces a complex scenario; potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a pivotal oil transit route—could lead to significant changes in global oil shipments. Meanwhile, Claudio Schlosser, Executive Director of Logistics for Petrobras, assures the firm's readiness with alternative supply routes to maintain operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)