Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.
Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.
Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president”.
The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- National Security Council
- White House
- Sullivan
- Joe Biden
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
Biden affirms human rights commitment as he warms to Saudis
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Bidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension