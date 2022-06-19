Left Menu

Om Birla recalls his 3 yrs journey as Lok Sabha Speaker

On the successful completion of three years of his tenure, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday stressed that he has always strived to hold discussions on bills with the cooperation of all House members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:19 IST
Om Birla recalls his 3 yrs journey as Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the successful completion of three years of his tenure, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday stressed that he has always strived to hold discussions on bills with the cooperation of all House members. He also said that the last three years of his tenure were historical in terms of productivity and discussions in Parliament.

"The last three years were historical in terms of productivity and discussions held in Parliament. I thank PM and all MPs for their cooperation which has increased the public's faith in public representatives and Parliament," Birla told ANI. Speaking about dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "COVID was a big challenge for all of us. We followed maximum health protocols to ensure everyone's safety. By following all health protocols and cooperation of MPs and staff the Parliament could be run smoothly."

Lok Sabha Speaker also asserted that Parliamentary Standing Committees give their suggestions on various bills and should hold discussions in a time-bound manner. "Parliamentary Standing Committees give their suggestions on various bills and should hold discussions in a time-bound manner. During my tenure, I have always strived that discussions are held on bills with the cooperation of all members of the House," Birla added.

Om Birla was elected the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 19, 2019, following a motion for election moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, he completed his three years of tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022