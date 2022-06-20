Several organisations protest at Jantar Mantar against Agnipath scheme

Several organisations on Monday held a demonstration against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar.

All the member organisations of Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) including Desh Ki Baat Foundation, Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Aam Aadmi Party youth wing participated in the ''peaceful'' demonstration, the SRAS said.

''The Agneepath scheme by the Modi government betrays the youth and weakens the army,'' it alleged.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai expressed solidarity with the SRAS protest.

''Today, peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar is banned. It is the murder of democracy, but it cannot barricade the voice against the Agneepath scheme. The comment by the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya yesterday that BJP will give security jobs to Agniveers in BJP offices shows the mindset of the BJP,'' he said.

