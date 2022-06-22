Biden discussed climate change and security with Colombia's Petro

U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Colombia President-elect Gustavo Petro on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed cooperation over security, narcotics trafficking, and climate change, the White House said.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs, was elected on Sunday on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels.

"He (Biden) underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation, including on climate change, health security, and implementation of the 2016 Peace Accord," the White House said.

