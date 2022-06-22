Zelenskiy: I believe all EU members back EU candidate status for Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:44 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he believed all European Union members would back a proposal to grant Ukraine EU candidate status at a summit later this week.
"I do believe that all 27 European Union countries will support our candidate status," Zelenskiy said, speaking via a video link with students at the Munk School of Global Affairs&Public Policy in Toronto.
"This is like going into the light from the darkness," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Toronto
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv -families
Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv -families
Russia says two Ukrainian ports ready to ship grain but Kyiv must demine coast
More than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners sent to Russia for investigation -Tass
Police release sketch of girl found in Toronto dumpster