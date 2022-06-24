Left Menu

UK's Boris Johnson rules out lifting curbs on banker bonuses

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out lifting caps on banker bonuses days after his government said it was considering some relaxations on executive pay. "No, no, no, what we're doing is supporting people up and down the country," Johnson told reporters on his way to Rwanda when asked if he was considering relaxing the rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 03:00 IST
UK's Boris Johnson rules out lifting curbs on banker bonuses
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out lifting caps on banker bonuses days after his government said it was considering some relaxations on executive pay. The government earlier this week said it was exploring whether it can lift some "unnecessary restrictions" around how non-executive directors were paid in shares to make it more appealing for businesses to be based in Britain.

However, Johnson told reporters the government would not go further in relaxing the rules for the finance industry, which is still unpopular among the public for causing the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. "No, no, no, what we're doing is supporting people up and down the country," Johnson told reporters on his way to Rwanda when asked if he was considering relaxing the rules. "We're not doing that".

An EU-wide cap on bankers' bonuses was introduced following the financial crash and it remains in place in Britain despite the country leaving the bloc. With most Britons facing a sharp decline in disposable household income and inflation at the highest level in four decades, the government does not want to be seen to prioritise policy changes for the wealthy.

The opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer asked in parliament on Wednesday if the government was focused on pay cuts for working people or pay rises for executives and bankers. Separately, Johnson told reporters the government plans to stick with plans to increase corporation tax next year after a report in The Times newspaper said he had questioned whether it should go ahead following a damaging confidence vote by his party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022