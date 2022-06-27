Jan. 6 panel announces another hearing for Tuesday

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on Tuesday to present recently obtained evidence, the panel said in a statement.

The hearing will be held at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the committee said on Monday. Details on witnesses or the topic were not immediately provided. Congress is on recess until early July before the upcoming July 4 Independence Day holiday, and the panel had not been expected to hold further hearings until next month.

The committee has held five hearings on the deadly attack last year when former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed Congress as it sought to formalize Democrat Joe Biden's victory over the Republican in the 2020 presidential election. Panel chairman Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said the panel would hold additional hearings after the first five. "Those hearings have spurred an influx of new information that the committee and our investigators are working to assess," he said on Thursday.

Many of Trump's fellow Republicans have testified as the committee laid out what it said was Trump's seven-part plan to overturn the election. Multiple aides or officials close to Trump, however, have refused to cooperate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)