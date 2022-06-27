Left Menu

Jan. 6 panel announces another hearing for Tuesday

Congress is on recess until early July before the upcoming July 4 Independence Day holiday, and the panel had not been expected to hold further hearings until next month. The committee has held five hearings on the deadly attack last year when former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed Congress as it sought to formalize Democrat Joe Biden's victory over the Republican in the 2020 presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:07 IST
Jan. 6 panel announces another hearing for Tuesday

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on Tuesday to present recently obtained evidence, the panel said in a statement.

The hearing will be held at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the committee said on Monday. Details on witnesses or the topic were not immediately provided. Congress is on recess until early July before the upcoming July 4 Independence Day holiday, and the panel had not been expected to hold further hearings until next month.

The committee has held five hearings on the deadly attack last year when former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed Congress as it sought to formalize Democrat Joe Biden's victory over the Republican in the 2020 presidential election. Panel chairman Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said the panel would hold additional hearings after the first five. "Those hearings have spurred an influx of new information that the committee and our investigators are working to assess," he said on Thursday.

Many of Trump's fellow Republicans have testified as the committee laid out what it said was Trump's seven-part plan to overturn the election. Multiple aides or officials close to Trump, however, have refused to cooperate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
3
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022