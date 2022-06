U.S. strike in Syria targets 'senior' militant -U.S. military

The United States carried out a strike in Syria's Idlib province on Monday that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, the U.S. military said.

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the U.S. military statement said.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

