Left Menu

Justice Sharma sworn in as CJ of Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel.Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:51 IST
Justice Sharma sworn in as CJ of Delhi HC
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma taking oath as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti, and Madan Lal.

Senior judges and advocates were also present at the ceremony.

Justice Sharma had earlier served as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court. The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel.

Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022