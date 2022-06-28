Justice Sharma sworn in as CJ of Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel.Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.
The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti, and Madan Lal.
Senior judges and advocates were also present at the ceremony.
Justice Sharma had earlier served as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court. The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel.
Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.
