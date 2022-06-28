Maha CM announces aid of Rs 5 lakh for kin of Kurla building collapse victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced ex-gratia aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the CM's relief fund to the next of kin of the persons who were killed in a building collapse in suburban Kurla here, an official statement said. At least 18 persons were killed and 14 injured in the incident which took place in Naik Nagar society around midnight. The expenses of medical treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)