Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Mary Miller wins Republican primary in Illinois
U.S. Representative Mary Miller, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated moderate fellow Republican Representative Rodney Davis in an Illinois House primary that pitted two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
Miller is expected to win the district in November's general election.
