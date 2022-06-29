People fed up with KCR, looking for double-engine govt in Telangana: BJP

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asserted that the people of the state are looking for a double engine government in the state. BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman addressed the mediapersons on this development and said today, "People are fed up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-l government and are looking for a change and thus supporting the BJP. People are looking for a double-engine government in the State."

The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting. "On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting," Laxman said.

"Hundreds of people have sacrificed their lives for the separate state and BJP played a major role in fulfilling their wish. It's our responsibility to develop the state. We are in power in the Central government. We are working towards the development of Telangana," the BJP leader said. Lashing out at the state government, the BJP leader accused the KCR government of having failed to fulfill the promises to the people of the state.

The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad to attend the party's national executive and to address a public meeting in Secunderabad. The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.

earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power. (ANI)

