LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Andean presidents face strong internal headwinds

The latest in Latin American politics today: Peru's president removed from far-left party

LIMA - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, whose approval ratings have fallen to single digits amid corruption investigations, left the political party with which he made his surprising run for office last year. The communist party Peru Libre asked Castillo to leave and blamed him for "breaking party unity" and advancing a "neoliberal" agenda. The party won 37 seats in Congress in the last elections, but the caucus dwindled to just 16 members after resignations.

Peru Libre's leader, Vladimir Cerron, criticized Castillo repeatedly since the president moved to the center after taking office last July. Social conflicts have hindered Castillo, who has already reshuffled his Cabinet four times in less than a year.

Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso fights back impeachment effort QUITO - Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso survived an attempt by opposition lawmakers to oust him late on Tuesday after more than two weeks of protests caused food and medicine shortages and slashed oil output.

Eighty of Ecuador's 137 lawmakers voted to remove Lasso, shy of the 92 votes needed for the measure to succeed. The vote was thrown into chaos as some lawmakers complained of technical problems and it had to be repeated three times.

Chile's Boric gets reality check as support wanes SANTIAGO - The optimism engulfing Chilean leftist President Gabriel Boric as he took power in March has dimmed as inflation, social unrest and political missteps dent his popularity and fuel doubts about a push to steer the economy away from market-friendly policies.

The former student protest leader handily won a presidential election in December, rattling business, particularly the mining sector, with his proposals to change tax laws to fund social spending and toughen environmental regulation. Chile is the world's top copper miner and No. 2 producer of lithium. An opinion poll on Monday showed Boric's support plunging to 34%, the lowest level of his presidency, closely mirroring waning support for the country's planned new constitution.

Salvadoran president promises tougher stance on gangs SAN SALVADOR - President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador pledged that his government will "intensify" already tough efforts to combat gangs after three police officers were gunned down on Tuesday.

"What is coming to (gang members) is much greater, and they are going to pay dearly for having taken the lives of these three heroes," Bukele told a rare news conference. Bukele declared a state of emergency in March in an effort to rein in a spike in homicides, suspending some constitutional protections such as free assembly. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Deepa Babington, David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

