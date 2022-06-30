Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:56 IST
Sawant congratulates new Maha CM Shinde on taking oath
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for taking over as the new CM of Maharashtra.

Sawant, a BJP leader, took to social media to congratulate Shinde and his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister and deputy CM of Maharashtra, respectively, in Mumbai.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” he said.

“I am sure under your able leadership and with the support and guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Maharashtra will march ahead on the path of all round development,” Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

