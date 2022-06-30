Sawant congratulates new Maha CM Shinde on taking oath
- Country:
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for taking over as the new CM of Maharashtra.
Sawant, a BJP leader, took to social media to congratulate Shinde and his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister and deputy CM of Maharashtra, respectively, in Mumbai.
“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” he said.
“I am sure under your able leadership and with the support and guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Maharashtra will march ahead on the path of all round development,” Shinde said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
We've backing of national party, it has assured support: Eknath Shinde to rebel MLAs
Some BJP MLAs from Maha meeting Eknath Shinde camping in Surat: Maha BJP chief
Eknath Shinde pressured to rebel against Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut, alleges attack on 2 MLAs in Surat by police and goons
After MLC polls, Maha minister Eknath Shinde along with some Sena MLAs camping in Gujarat hotel