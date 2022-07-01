Ukraine 'now has clear European perspective', EU's von der Leyen says

Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:19 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine now has a "very clear European perspective" following the European Union's decision to grant the country candidate status to join the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament. "Ukraine now has a very clear European perspective. And Ukraine is a candidate country to join the European Union something that seemed almost unimaginable just five months ago," von der Leyen said in a speech by video-link to the assembly on Friday.

"So today is first and foremost. A moment to celebrate this historic milestone, a victory of determination and resolve and a victory for the whole movement that started eight years ago on the Maidan," she added.

