Putin: Western political pressure speeding up Russia's integration with Belarus
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said political pressure from the West was pushing Russia to accelerate its integration with neighbouring Belarus.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu last week said the two countries must take urgent joint measures to improve their defence capabilities and troops' combat readiness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
