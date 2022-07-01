Left Menu

Putin: Western political pressure speeding up Russia's integration with Belarus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:14 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said political pressure from the West was pushing Russia to accelerate its integration with neighbouring Belarus.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu last week said the two countries must take urgent joint measures to improve their defence capabilities and troops' combat readiness.

