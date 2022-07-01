Left Menu

Central govt taking historical decisions, bringing in reforms: Rajasthan BJP president

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:19 IST
The BJP government at the Centre has brought in many reforms and historical decisions for the country's progress during the eight years of its rule so far, the party's Rajasthan state unit chief Satish Poonia said here on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Karimnagar, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi created miracles and worked tirelessly to make India a world leader.

''The Modi government is working towards the service of the country, good governance, and the welfare of the poor,'' the BJP leader said.

India has become the ''guru'' of the world under the regime of Modi, Poonia added.

Senior party leaders, including PM Modi, Union ministers and state chief ministers, will be attending the two-day BJP National Executive meet in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

Poonia appealed to party workers to work with PM Modi and make the national executive meeting a grand success.

