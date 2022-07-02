Contextual meeting with Amit Shah and Nadda: CM Bommai
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda during his visit to Hyderabad to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive Meet.
Bommai was talking to reporters before leaving for Hyderabad to participate in the BJP meet which the top party leaders are scheduled to participate in.
He said his meeting with Shah and Nadda would be ''just a contextual meeting,'' indicating that there will be no discussion on cabinet expansion to fill the five vacant ministerial berths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anti-Agnipath stir turns ugly in Hyderabad, police fire in air to disperse agitators
Jaggi Vasudev Launches Green India Challenge 5.0 in Hyderabad
MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad due to anti-Agnipath protests
Hyderabad Metro Rail services resume after hours of suspension amid Anti-Agnipath protest
Hyderabad DRDL contractual employee held for sharing confidential info with ISI