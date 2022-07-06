New UK finance minister Zahawi says we need to grow the economy
Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday the government needed to rebuild and grow the economy, and he would look at all options to do that.
"I will look at everything, there is nothing off the table," he told Sky News when asked about possible tax cuts.
