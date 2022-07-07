Left Menu

Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,774 crore in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,774 crore in Varanasi.

He unveiled the projects during a function at the Sampurnanand stadium in his Varanasi constituency.

The projects range from sectors like education to roads, railways and tourism among others.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

