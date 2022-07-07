Left Menu

When inflation does not come down, 'Modi-fy' statistics: Cong leader's dig at govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:52 IST
When inflation does not come down, 'Modi-fy' statistics: Cong leader's dig at govt
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over inflation, saying it decided to ''Modi-fy'' statistics when it failed to bring down prices.

His remarks came amid reports that the government will revise the wholesale price index and consumer price index that will show lower figures of inflation in recent months.

''Modi Model of Governance: When inflation does not come down, Modi-fy the statistics that show inflation,'' Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a news report that stated that the new WPI, CPI indices after their revision may show lower inflation print for recent months.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the issue of inflation and have alleged that the wholesale price index is at a 30-year high and continues to be in double digits. Retail inflation for May this year has remained over 7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022