Pope expresses solidarity with people of Sri Lanka

"Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace, I implore those in authority not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," the pontiff said in his Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter's Square. Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday in Sri Lanka, when a huge crowd of protesters surged passed armed guards into the presidential palace and took it over.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:00 IST
Pope expresses solidarity with people of Sri Lanka
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who "continue to suffer from political and economic instability" and appealed for peace in the country. "Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace, I implore those in authority not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," the pontiff said in his Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter's Square.

Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday in Sri Lanka, when a huge crowd of protesters surged passed armed guards into the presidential palace and took it over. Protesters stormed the building and forced the president to agree to resign.

