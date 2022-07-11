EXCLUSIVE-Sri Lanka c.bank governor warns political instability may hurt IMF negotiations

Prolonged political instability in Sri Lanka may delay progress on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, the central bank governor told Reuters on Monday, after protesters forced the president and prime minister to offer their resignations.

"I would like to have a stable political administration sooner than later," Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

"I hope that there will be an administration in which people can place more confidence."

