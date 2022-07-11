Brazil's Bolsonaro says deal close to buy cheaper diesel from Russia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that a deal was closed with Moscow to buy much cheaper diesel from Russia.

Bolsonaro, who enjoys friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, gave no further details. High fuel prices have hurt his re-election hopes ahead of an October vote, leaving him trailing in polls to leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

