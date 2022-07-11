Brazil's prosecutor general: I don't believe in a local Jan 6
Brazilian Prosecutor General Augusto Aras said on Monday he does not believe in a local version of January 6 as the country heads toward a polarized election this year, in a reference to the U.S. Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump ahead of the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.
"Whoever wins the presidential election will take office with no turbulence," Aras said in a press conference. Incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the October vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
