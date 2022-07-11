Left Menu

Brazil's prosecutor general: I don't believe in a local Jan 6

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:48 IST
Brazil's prosecutor general: I don't believe in a local Jan 6

Brazilian Prosecutor General Augusto Aras said on Monday he does not believe in a local version of January 6 as the country heads toward a polarized election this year, in a reference to the U.S. Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump ahead of the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

"Whoever wins the presidential election will take office with no turbulence," Aras said in a press conference. Incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the October vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022