White House: Biden wants to deepen Israel's integration in region

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 01:46 IST
White House: Biden wants to deepen Israel's integration in region
U.S. President Joe Biden wants to use his Middle East trip this week to deepen Israel's integration in the region and will work to make progress on more normal relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Monday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said any normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is likely to take a long time, but that Biden will be looking to make progress during his trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

