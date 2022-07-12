Left Menu

U.S. tax committees to question IRS chief over audits of ex-FBI officials

U.S. tax commissioner Charles Rettig will face questions from legislators over how two former FBI officials vilified by former President Donald Trump were targeted for intensive tax audits, lawmakers and the Internal Revenue Service said on Monday. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a closed-door hearing on July 26 into the circumstances of tax audits for former FBI director James Comey and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, said Senator Ron Wyden, the panel's chairman, in an emailed statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 05:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 05:15 IST
U.S. tax committees to question IRS chief over audits of ex-FBI officials

U.S. tax commissioner Charles Rettig will face questions from legislators over how two former FBI officials vilified by former President Donald Trump were targeted for intensive tax audits, lawmakers and the Internal Revenue Service said on Monday.

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a closed-door hearing on July 26 into the circumstances of tax audits for former FBI director James Comey and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, said Senator Ron Wyden, the panel's chairman, in an emailed statement. Comey and McCabe, both fired by the Trump administration, were frequent targets of the former president's criticism over their roles in the FBI's investigation into his 2016 election campaign's alleged connections with Russia.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to hold a similar hearing, also behind closed doors because the IRS is prohibited from publicly discussing details of individual tax returns. The IRS chief last week asked the U.S. Treasury's Inspector General for Tax Administration to investigate how both men were selected for National Research Program audits, which some tax professionals call "audits from Hell" because of their intensive nature.

The IRS maintains that taxpayers are selected at random for such audits to collect information about tax compliance. Asked about the congressional hearing plans, IRS spokesperson Jodie Reynolds said: "Commissioner Rettig always welcomes a chance to meet with members on tax issues and routinely flags areas of potential concern for key leaders of congressional oversight committees."

Rettig, a former Beverly Hills, California tax lawyer, was appointed by Trump in 2018 to lead the U.S. tax agency and was retained by President Joe Biden. Wyden said that reports about Comey's selection for an audit in 2019 and McCabe's selection in 2021 have "raised serious concerns about the possibility that former President Trump encouraged the IRS to investigate his perceived enemies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022