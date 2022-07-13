PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

''Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the President's secretariat tweeted.

Kovind's term as the President ends on July 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)