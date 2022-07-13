PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The details of the meeting were not immediately known.
''Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the President's secretariat tweeted.
Kovind's term as the President ends on July 24.
